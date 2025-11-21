The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, has appointed Rev’d Samuel Oluwatosin Owoade as the Chaplain for the Ogbomoso Palace, making the cleric the first to be appointed in that role.

Advertisement

Rev’d Owoade’s appointment was contained in a statement signed by the monarch’s Coordinating Assistant on Media and Community Relations, Rev’d Peter Olaleye.

According to the statement, Rev’d Owoade will coordinate Christian worship service in the palace.

Advertisement

Rev’d Olaleye further disclosed that Oba Olaoye made the disclosure recently while addressing the leadership of the heads of churches and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye Orumogege lll has in accordance with the leading of the Holy Spirit, appointed Rev Samuel Oluwatosin Owoade as the Chaplain of the Palace. His choice was reached after much consultation.

“This will help in standardising worship experience in the palace. We now have a Palace Chief Imam, Palace Chaplain and Araba Oluawo whose sole devotions are coordinating religious programmes in the Palace based on which religious faith is involved.

“Kabiyesi believes this will bring more efficiency and effectiveness in spiritual activities in the Palace. It will also bring promptness.”

While congratulating the new chaplain, the Soun urged the clergyman to live up to expectations as stated in his appointment letter.

Rev’d Owoade until his call to serve in the palace was Minister-in-Charge of New Covenant Baptist Church, Aduin, Ogbomoso.

He attended primary and secondary schools in Ondo and Ogbomoso, eventually passing out of Baptist Secondary Grammar School, Ahoyaya, Ogbomoso.

He also attended University of Ibadan, Ibadan (B.A. Hons, 2016); the Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomoso (B.Th.Missiology, 2016); University of Ibadan, Ibadan (M.A. Philosophy of Religion, 2018); and Kwara State University, Malete (Ph.D, Christian Theology).