The album of late musician, Sound Sultan’s was released during the week and this is coming one year after his death.

Monday, July 11 was the first post humous anniversary of Nigerian singer musician, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

To celebrate the musician and his sterling qualities in a commemoration, his family decided to release an album which he was working on before his demise.

Tilted ‘Reality CHQ’ the listening party for the album, was held across three cities: in New York, London and in Lagos, Nigeria.

Sound Sultan’s brother, Baba Dee who spoke from the listening party in New York, noted that the album was a special project.

“We are having the one year remembrance of Sound Sultan, the great iconic Nigerian singer and we are having his official listening party for the album, Reality CHQ.

“This was the album Sound Sultan was working on before he answered the call of the Almighty. This is a very special project.

“I promised myself this project will come out and people will get to hear the voice of Sound Sultan and it’s coming out on the 11th of July.”

Recall that Sound Sultan noted for great songs of advocacy like ‘Jagbajantis and Area’ died of throat cancer on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in the Unites States,sending shock waves through the music industry.