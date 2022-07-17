Legendary Nigerian rapper, Illbliss has teamed up with talented Nigerian singer-songwriter Idahams to deliver a smooth yet catchy single titled Abena.

Co-produced by Idahams and Yussy Beats, the song features the duo giving assurances to their love interests and at the same time acknowledging that women adorn the lives of men.

Just over three minutes long, the song has good replay value, while the versatility in both artists’ delivery styles makes this a track that will probably appeal to a wide range of listeners.

Over the years, Illbliss has proven to be one of the more consistent artists in the game, staying relevant by repeatedly releasing solid records that are made to stand the test of time. The same is true for Abena, an easygoing track to wrap up the week with.