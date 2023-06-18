South African President Ramaphosa Urges End Of Russia-Ukraine War

The war in Ukraine must end, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin.

Mr Ramaphosa’s remarks came as he met Mr Putin in St Petersburg yesterday as part of a peace mission with six other African countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky told the delegation on Friday that he would not enter talks with Russia while they occupied Ukrainian land.

Mr Putin launched last year’s invasion and blamed Ukraine for refusing talks.

At the meeting in St Petersburg, Mr Ramaphosa also called for both parties to return their prisoners of war, and said children removed by Russia should be returned home.

Mr Putin has been charged with war crimes by the International Criminal Court over the forced removal of hundreds of Ukrainian children from their families during Russia’s occupation of Ukraine.