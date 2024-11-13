Popular South Korean actor, Song Jae-Rim, known for his role in the K-drama ‘The Moon Embracing the Sun’, has been found dead in his apartment on Tuesday.

Korean media outlet Soompi reported that the actor was discovered on November 12 in his residence at the Seongdong district of Seoul.

While the official cause of death was unconfirmed, speculation suggested the possibility of suicide.

He was 39 years old.

Though authorities reported finding a two-page letter at the scene, details of its contents have not yet been disclosed.

Investigators have disclosed there were “no signs of foul play” and that a full investigation was underway.

Song Jae-Rim’s funeral will be held on November 14 at a funeral home in Yeouido.

Fans and colleagues have expressed shock and sorrow over the unexpected demise of the talented actor.

Born on February 18, 1985, Jae-Rim launched his career as a runway model, appearing on numerous magazine covers before transitioning to acting in 2009.

His breakthrough in the movie industry came in 2012 with ‘The Moon Embracing the Sun’, after which he starred in a variety of films, including ‘Give Me Back My Cat’, ‘Grand Prix’, ‘The Suspect’, ‘On Your Wedding Day’, ‘The Snub’, ‘Good Morning’, and ‘Tunnel 3D’, as well as TV series like ‘Unkind Ladies’.