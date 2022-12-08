The South-south Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF), has raised the alarm over delay in the confirmation of the nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari as members of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The forum described the delay as unnecessary even as it accused the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, as brain behind the plot to frustrate the effort of the President and cause confusion in the region for his own selfish interest.

In a statement released Thursday in Abuja, the forum’s national coordinator, Barr. Benjamin Kwalowei, urged the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, “not to allow himself to be used by selfish politicians to achieve political scores in the Niger Delta.”

According to the statement, the people of Niger Delta region should ask Omo-Agege why he refused to allow them send the nominees to the Senate committee on NDDC for confirmation.

“The People of the Niger Delta will hold DSP Ovie Omo-Agege responsible for any crisis at the NDDC for his selfishness.

“We are in the know that the Deputy Senate President is working with the NDDC acting managing director, Mr. Emma Audu-Ohwavborua for a three month extension to enable them spend the money coming from the EFCC and the ecological fund meant for the commission without a board for easier expenditure.

“A man with this kind of selfish character can not be trusted to govern the good people of Delta state,” the statement said.

The South-south Forum said it was the first time it is taking the Senate so long to confirm nominees from President Buhari under the current administration.

“Senator Ahmad Lawan should not allow himself to be used by selfish politicians to settle political scores in the Niger Delta. Confirming the nominees will help stabilise the peace in the Niger Delta. We are appealing to the Senate President to urgently consider the confirmation of those names as forwarded by President Muhammadu Buhari,” the statement said.