South West Advancement Award and Lecture Series, is set to Hold on Sunday 5th June at Lagos Oriental Hotel.

South West Advancement Awards is designed to showcase, Appreciate and Motivate the Average Yoruba Man and Woman whose Ideas, Works and activities have helped in the growth and development of the South West Region of Nigeria people who have distinguish themselves in their area of career worth to emulate .

The project is Created to Celebrate great Achievers in the South west with a set goal of adding Values to the younger generation to follow in their foot steps and by Extension eradicating Societal decadence in our society .

The Award Screening Committee are made up of Credible Young Professional and the Nominees for this Award are carefully picked by the general public through a nomination process on Newspapers and other social media platforms.

The Ceremony will bring together traditional institutions, Government Officials, Investors, Industry Experts,Top Media Executives, Captains of industries and delegates from all the Six (6) States from the Southwest.

Awardees for this 2022 Edition Includes His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, His Excellency Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, Mr Femi Otedola, Her Excellency Arch. Mrs Yemisi Suswam, Hon Justice Opeyemi Oke, Captain Folu Akinkuotu,Mr Bamidele Onalaja, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Arch. Ojo Olatunde, Princess Adejoke Orelope- Akinfulire, HRH Dr Halimat Adenike Tejuosho, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, Mrs Bolanle Sarumi, Mr Kola Kuddus, Mrs Simisola Adeyemo, Engr. Dotun Sanusi, Mr Olatunde Akande,Hon.

Fateema Aduke Ogunkola, Hon Shina Peller, Prof Adesoji Adesugba, Mr Agboola Lukman Dabiri, Mr Abiodun Alabi, Mr Adebayo Olamilekan, Mr Tesleem Aguloye, Hon Seyi jakande, Hon Motunrayo Gbadebo-Aloba, Mrs Adeyemi Osinowo, Mr Adedeji Ademola, Ms Jolin Ohono, Mr Ifetayo Adeniyi, City People Magazine, Mr Lai Labode, Miss Odunola Abayomi, Mrs Grace Gabriel, Queen Christmas, Mr Akin Alabi.

Mr Temitope Ogunsemo, Otunba Peter obafemi, Olori Seyi Asake Adako, Mr Kehinde Adegbite(Mallam Yankee), Mr Wale Jafojo, Mr Akiwale Abidakun,HRH Dr Adeshina Adeniyi, Ms Awe Tomisin Florence, Mr Adeagbo Abimbola, Prince Joseph Ojajuni, Prince Adewole Adebayo, Mr Morenikeji Aniye and Mrs Abiola Adelana, Hajia Abimbola Adeola, Mrs Toyin Lawani Adebayo