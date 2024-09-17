The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has approved the appointment of Iliyasu Muhammad Balarabe as his new Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration).

Balarabe takes over from Engr Jamil Ahmad Muhammad, who recently resigned and picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest for the chairmanship seat of Zaria Local Government in the upcoming council polls in Kaduna State.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to Abbas on media and publicity, Musa Krishi said, until his appointment, Balarabe was the head and coordinator of the Speaker’s constituency office in Zaria. As a grassroots politician, he has also been a deputy director for the Speaker’s campaign in charge of six electoral wards in Zaria since 2019.

“The new Deputy Chief of Staff (Admin) holds a B.Sc. Degree in Geography from the Bayero University, Kano (BUK). He started his career at the Kaduna State Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology as a secondary school teacher, where he taught at the Government Senior Secondary School, Kaura, Zaria, from 2008 to 2014.

He was a senior master of administration (2013) at the school.

“He was also a lecturer at the Department of Geography, Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, Kafanchan, between 2014 and 2021. While at the college, he taught several courses and supervised numerous final-year projects.

“Malam Iliyasu Balarabe joined the Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, in 2022 as a Staff Development Officer.

“The new Deputy Chief of Staff (Admin), who assumes office this week, is expected to bring his wealth of experience to the job,” the statement added.