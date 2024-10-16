Advertisement

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has assured the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) of the Green Chamber’s support in achieving its mandate.

In a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Musa Krishi, the Speaker also said the House would work on increasing the agency’s annual budget, which currently stands at N250 million annually, to improve the centre’s funding.

When he received the agency’s leadership during a courtesy visit to his office at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Speaker Abbas said he was “deeply depressed” that such an important agency would be operating with a paltry sum as its annual budget.

He said, “I am indeed touched by the remarks from the DG concerning the mandate of her agency, which many members did not know existed. I am deeply depressed that you have been operating with 250m to cover a national mandate.”

Abbas further said the House would work with the Committee on Disability Matters, chaired by Hon. Bashiru Dawodu, to ensure the agency has at least one operational office in each of the country’s six geopolitical zones.

The Speaker tasked the committee chairman with working with the agency to develop a bill to provide concessions to senior citizens in healthcare, transportation, etc.

“I want to commend you for all you have been doing and assure you that you have partners in us. We are ready to partner with you. I wish to assure you that we will sit with the chairman and the Appropriations Committee to see how we can improve your budget in 2025.

“It is noteworthy to say that it is not easy; the federal government is stretched on the budget issue because the revenue is not growing as we expect. So, appropriating more money to agencies becomes critical. But even at that, your agency is one out of so many that deserves special attention. We will do our best to see how we can appropriate more funds for your agency,” he said.

Expressing concern regarding the country’s pension scheme, the Speaker assured the NSCC of his readiness to work with the centre to improve the system.

“I can’t imagine a civil servant working for 35 years or after attaining 60 years, only to come back home and receive 10,000, 15,000, 20,000, or 30,000 for monthly upkeep as pension. It is depressing and disappointing, and we can do so much in this area.

“The pension system in Nigeria is simply not working to support the retirees. We can collaborate and partner to see how we can improve the pension scheme. It is one big way to ensure your agency’s mandate is achieved.

“We are on the same page on the issue of health care. The elders (senior citizens) need special attention. The chair and the DG, please put heads together to develop a bill that will give concessions on health, transportation, and other areas to the elderly.

“The issue of offices across the country is something we should consider in the coming budget. You should work out a submission for us to have at least six offices in the six geopolitical zones.”

Earlier, the Director-General of the NSCC, Dr Emem Omokaro, said the visit was to inform the Speaker of the centre’s operations and the challenges it has been facing despite its overwhelming mandate.

She sought the Speaker’s understanding for improved budgetary provision from the current 250m annually, which she said needed more for the agency to work with.

Omokaro also requested the Speaker to look into the issue of offices for the agency across the country to meet the mandate of catering to more senior citizens.