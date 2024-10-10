The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Abbas Tajudeen, has called for stronger ties and better cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

This was just as the Speaker assured the new American Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, of the support of the 10th House and the National Assembly generally.

Abbas stated these when Ambassador Mills led a delegation of US Embassy officials, Cassandra Carraway and Melissa Jones, on a courtesy call with the Speaker.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the Speaker said it was his pleasure to have the “newest Ambassador of the United States of America visiting us today.”

He thanked the US delegation for the visit “to discuss our common interests – between the United States of America and Nigeria.”

Speaker Abbas called for “more, deeper ties, deeper cooperation and more mutually beneficial relationships.”

He said: “I do not doubt that you are the right man coming at the right moment to turn around the wonderful relationship between America and Nigeria. You can count on us for every support you need to succeed.”

Earlier, Ambassador Mills said the visit was to talk to the Speaker about his priorities and those of the House.

The Ambassador also said, “Nigeria is Africa’s largest democracy”, and its ideals are of interest to the United States.