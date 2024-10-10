An expert in the transportation sector has called for the adoption of digital solutions, particularly the “Sure Drivers” app, to address the growing threats of road crimes such as kidnapping and robbery, which endanger public safety and mobility across the country.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, chief executive officer of Sure Switch Tech Limited, Ugbah Chukwuma highlighted the alarming rise in road transportation-related crimes. He noted that these crimes, including kidnapping and robbery, have become pervasive and are negatively impacting the safety of road users nationwide.

Chukwuma introduced the Sure Drivers app, a digital platform designed to enhance road safety using advanced QR code recognition technology, AI-powered emergency response systems, and real-time crime detection features.

He explained that the app offers citizens a convenient way to report crimes or suspicious activities on the road, while law enforcement agencies can use AI systems to manage reports, prioritize incidents, and allocate resources more efficiently.

“The Sure Drivers app has the potential to revolutionize how we address road transportation-related crimes. With real-time crime detection and prevention, the app can help identify legitimate drivers and expose criminals at road checkpoints or along transit routes,” Chukwuma said. He added that AI-powered emergency response features can significantly reduce response times, improving the chances of apprehending criminals and rescuing victims.

Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Adamu Idris, described the Sure Drivers app as an essential initiative supported by the FCT Council of NURTW. He revealed that more than 55% of drivers now possess the required QR codes, which display their information and photos when scanned, further strengthening the security framework for road transportation.

“We are fully committed to making this project a success for the benefit of the public. Ensuring secure transportation is everyone’s responsibility,” Idris stated.

Nollywood star Rita Daniel, the newly appointed ambassador for the Sure Drivers project and mother of actress Regina Daniels, also expressed her support. She emphasized the importance of road safety, especially as a mother, sharing her concerns about the dangers travellers face. “I’m honoured to be part of this project because safety is a top priority for all of us. We’ve heard heartbreaking stories of people harmed during their travels, and I am dedicated to ensuring the success of this initiative,” Daniel said.

She urged the public to join in spreading the message of safety, stressing, “Our lives, safety, and security matter.”