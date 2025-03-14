Nigerian-American Afrobeats artist Ewol Samo, has launched The Oladayo Shola Apata Foundation (The OSA Foundation). The Foundation is to serve as the primary platform for his charitable and philanthropic initiatives, marking a new chapter in his dedication to community service.

Samo revealed that the Foundation was inspired by his late brother, Oladayo Shola Apata, who passed away through cancer two years ago. Through this initiative, he aims to honor his brother’s legacy by providing support for orphans, homeless children, and the less privileged.

“Since my brother passed from bladder cancer two years ago, it has always been my plan to start a nonprofit organization in his memory so his legacy will not be forgotten.”

Samuel also spoke about the personal impact of his brother’s death, describing him as a pillar of support throughout his life.

“My brother was a big influence in my life, and his death left me depressed and directionless for a while. He was one of those who supported me through thick and thin.”

Ewol Samo has committed to personally funding 40% of the foundation’s budget, while seeking support from friends and associates for the remaining 60%.

Samuel Apata, professionally known as Ewol Samo, is a Nigerian-American Drill/Afrobeats recording artist whose journey is a testament to resilience, transformation, and cultural fusion. Born on April 8, 1992, in Ibadan, Nigeria, and raised in Chicago, Illinois, his experiences have shaped both his music and his commitment to uplifting communities in need.

With the launch of The OSA Foundation, Ewol Samo is turning personal loss into a powerful force for change, ensuring that his brother’s memory lives on through acts of kindness and service to those who need it most.