The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have jointly declared a seven-day warning strike.

The decision stemmed from the non-payment of their four-month of salaries withheld since the nationwide strike of 2022.

The resolution came to light after a meeting held by the Joint Action Committee of the two unions in Akure, Ondo State, over the weekend.

President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim, conveyed the unions’ stance during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday. He emphasised that the strike action was deemed necessary as previous attempts, including protest letters and engagements with the Federal Government, failed to yield the desired outcome.

The move comes against the backdrop of nationwide unrest regarding economic challenges.

Recent protests by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) underscored the widespread discontent over the escalating cost of living. According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the inflation rate soared to 29.90 per cent in January, exacerbating the financial strain faced by citizens.

The situation has been particularly acute in the North-East region, where protests erupted due to the surge in prices of essential commodities and services. Instances of looting from warehouses and moving trailers have been reported, drawing attention to the severity of the crisis.

The Department of State Services (DSS) confirmed the incidents on Friday, highlighting the urgency of addressing the economic challenges.

As SSANU and NASU embarked on the warning strike, it underscores the pressing need for the government to address the longstanding issue of withheld salaries and prioritise measures to alleviate the economic burden faced by citizens nationwide.