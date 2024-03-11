A socio-political group of young professionals and elite from the Zone A Senatorial District of Benue State, Zone A Voters League (ZAVL), has resolved to initiate the recall of Senator Emmanuel Udende from the 10th Senate.

In effect, a consultative committee, comprising of members from the seven local government areas that make up Zone A Senatorial District, has been mandated to begin consultations on the recall process of Senator Udende over his alleged complicity in the security situation in the Sankera area of Benue State.

The group, in a communique signed by Pastor Saater Akaa, and six others, resolved to petition the National Security Adviser (NSA) to profile the Senator and ascertain his level of involvement including but not limited to financial sponsorship and acquisition of illegal arms.

The group argued that it would be counterproductive to have Udende as a Senator when there were very eminently qualified persons with integrity and the pedigree to represent the people of Zone A part of the State.

The group also adduced the alleged inability of Senator Udende to account for the ₦200,000,000 palliative given to him for onward distribution to his constituents as one of the reasons for their planned action.

ZAVL, therefore, put Senator Udende on notice that the inauguration of his recall committee would be conducted on the March 15, 2024 in Katsina Ala, Benue State.

“The Consultative Committee is mandated to liaise with Local Government Coordinators from the Seven (7) Local Government Areas to fast track mobilisation for the recall process,” the group noted.

The group also condemned in strong terms the position of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on the security challenges in Benue State.

“We insist that such utterances be retracted and an apology issued to the Governor and people of Benue State. Taking sides and playing to the gallery over a sensitive issue such as the loss of lives is unbecoming of a leader of Akpabio’s standing. Insinuating that Governor Hyacinth Alia has not taken the security of lives in the state as a ‘first line of thought’ and issuing infantile advice on the use of security votes is malicious,” they stressed.