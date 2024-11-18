The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has re-elected Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim as its national president for a second four-year term.

In a keenly contested election during the 3rd Quadrennial Delegates Conference in Abuja, Comrade Ibrahim secured a decisive victory with 842 votes, defeating his opponent, Shishi Luper, who garnered 88 votes.

Similarly, other key positions in the union were hotly contested. Dr. Leku Ador defeated Dr. Aniete Ati with 611 votes to 320 to clinch Deputy President seat.

In the race for the SSANU chairmanship at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Comrade Uchenna Nwokeji emerged victorious, securing 617 votes against Comrade John Igboke’s 311 votes in what was described as a tension-filled contest.

In the position of National Internal Auditor, Comrade Timnan Rimdap triumphed over two challengers to clinch the role.

Expressing gratitude for his re-election, Comrade Ibrahim described the mandate as both an honour and a call to action.

Reflecting on his first term, Comrade Ibrahim highlighted the union’s accomplishments, including advancing workers’ welfare amid a challenging political landscape.

He noted that SSANU had gained significant recognition as Nigeria’s leading university-based union, ranking highest on the visibility index.

The president pledged to focus on transparent governance, foster democratic engagement within the union, and prioritise the welfare of all members.

He said, “I stand before you today, filled with gratitude and deep humility, as I accept the mandate you have given me to continue leading our great union.

“This trust and responsibility you have placed in me is not taken lightly. I pledge to solidify the achievements we have worked so hard to attain and carry us further into an era of lasting progress.

“Our collective efforts have transformed challenges into opportunities, despite the absence of prior financial support for national projects, we laid the foundation for financial independence.

“Soon, we will commission a magnificent hotel edifice—a project achieved without imposing additional levies on our branches.”

“I renew my dedication to SSANU’s future. I pledge to be the leader that listens, the leader that acts, and the leader that unites,” he concluded.