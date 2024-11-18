Canada has modified its regulations to permit eligible Nigerians and other international students to work off-campus for up to 24 hours a week during academic terms, raising the previous limit of 20 hours.

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship (IRCC), Marc Miller, said the decision strikes a balance between enabling students to gain valuable work experience and ensuring their focus on academics remains intact.

Effective November 8, 2024, the Canadian government is increasing the maximum allowable work hours from 20 to 24 hours per week.

This policy change aims to help students balance their studies with part-time employment, offering more flexibility as they navigate life in Canada.

“This change will give students more flexibility to manage their time and gain practical experience,” Miller stated.

The adjustment was anchored on a policy direction highlighted in October 2022, when Miller underscored the importance of work opportunities for international students.

“With the economy growing at a faster rate than employers can hire new workers, Canada needs to look at every option so that we have the skills and workforce needed to fuel our growth.

“Immigration will be crucial to addressing our labour shortage. By allowing international students to work more while they study, we can help ease pressing needs in many sectors across the country while providing more opportunities for international students to gain valuable Canadian work experience and continue contributing to our short-term recovery and long-term prosperity,” he said.

In addition to increasing the weekly work limit, the updated policy permits students to work full-time during academic breaks, such as summer and winter holidays.

To qualify, students must be enrolled full-time at a Designated Learning Institution (DLI) and must be enrolled in a programme that lasts at least six months and leads to a degree, diploma, or certificate.

They must also have a valid study permit that allows off-campus work, and they must apply for a Social Insurance Number (SIN) to be eligible to work in Canada.

Authorities have noted that students who enrolled in language programmes, preparatory courses, or general interest studies are not permitted to work off-campus.

Similarly, those whose study permits restrict off-campus employment will be unable to take advantage of this opportunity.

Before students begin working, they must first ensure their study permit includes the necessary conditions to work off-campus.

If the permit does not specify work eligibility, INC said students can request an amendment at no cost.

Once they have the proper work authorisation, students need to apply for a SIN, which is required for all work in Canada.

Finally, students must ensure they comply with the new 24-hour per week work limit during the academic terms and track their hours carefully.