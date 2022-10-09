Stakeholders in the education sector have called on the federal government to improve the welfare of teachers in the country and also ensure that they are celebrated.

Founder of Real Life Mathematics, Mr Joshua Ikpeazu, while speaking at the maiden edition of ‘Celebrating Teachers Excellence,’ said that the society should bring to consciousness the need to celebrate teachers who are the springboard of the knowledge that is passed to the students by celebrating the teachers.

He said that when teachers are celebrated, they will want to do more emphasising that with the way the educational system is at present, the teachers need to be celebrated and given national honours so that they can bring out the best in them and make the profession more attractive for the young ones to aspire to be teachers.

“The government is trying in the lives of the teachers but there is a need for the government to do more for them in the area of their welfare and in making sure that they are celebrated as important people. That would improve their image and make the students look up to becoming teachers in future,” he stated.

Also, a former chairman of monitoring and evaluation, presidential support committee in the office of the government of the federation, Hon. Ozi-Raji Williams Bill, said that people are desirous to see that teachers are well appreciated.

“I do not believe in the saying that teachers’ rewards are in heaven because if everybody’s reward is in heaven, then everybody will be in a hurry to die and go to heaven.

“You cannot engage someone and you are not sustaining him. For me, if I should pass a bill, teachers’ salaries should be higher than any other career because teachers taught those in other professions.

“Anybody you see who becomes an engineer or doctor tomorrow, a teacher taught him. So, why should the government now allow teachers to go through penury, pains and tortures,” he queried.

According to Bill, “ASUU is on strike, Nigerians can see that the value system is gradually eroded and the educational system has nosedived because children are out of school.

“So, I am using this medium to call on President Muhammad Buhari that as his administration is winding down, he should take the bull by the horn and ensure that teachers go back to class.”

Principal of Junior Secondary School, Mrs. Olukemi Adedimpe Ojo, commended the organisers of the programme, saying that it would increase awareness on the need to recognise the commitment and efforts of teachers in Nigeria.