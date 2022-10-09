A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Connected Development (CODE) has continued with the sensitisation of the Nigerian electorate on the 2023 general elections by taking the “PVC, Our Future; SGD, Leave No One Behind” campaign to Angwan Dadi, a suburb of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

After the enlightenment programme on the need for people not to sell their votes, 50 women and youths were empowered with cash. The chief executive officer of CODE and ‘Follow The Money,’ Hamzat Lawal, said they want Nigerians to ensure that they collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and vote for the right candidates in the 2023 general elections.

According to Lawal, bad choices and selling of votes is the reason the community and other rural areas in the country are still backward in social amenities.

“We want you to collect your PVCs and vote for the people you want. Don’t vote for money. This community has no primary healthcare or primary school. Use your PVCs to vote for people that will provide basic amenities for the community. Now, anyone that is sick in this community, he has to go to Nyanya or Mararaba hospitals. We are happy that we came around this time and the drainage is being constructed,” Lawal said, adding that the Angwan Dadi community is the most peaceful despite the fact that they don’t have social amenities.

“Angwan Dadi has been left behind because there is no primary healthcare centre or primary schools,” Lawal said while leading the residents to chant “PVC, Our Future, SGD, Leave No One Behind. The candidates will soon come to these communities to campaign. They will make promises. Ask when their promises will be executed so that you can hold them accountable. If you queue, if anyone gives you money to vote for his or her candidate, shout so that the police will arrest that person,” he added.

The Angwan Dadi youth leader, Samson Solomon, thanked CODE for the empowerment and support they always give to the community adding that the people are now better empowered for the 2023 general elections.