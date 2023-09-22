Stakeholders in the health space have harped on the importance of regular checkups, early detection and prompt treatment, in reducing the burden of cancer in Nigeria.

The stakeholders, who made the call at the ‘Ride Against Prostate and Ovarian Cancer’, organised by the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre, Lagos (NLCC) and Cycology Cycling Club, in Lagos, emphasised the need to take a stand against cancer that has affected countless lives, both directly and indirectly.

The director, NSIA LUTH Cancer Centre, Lagos, Dr. Lilian Ekpo, said while ovarian and prostate cancer, like all cancers, bring with them stories of struggle, pain, and uncertainty, they also bring tales of hope, determination, and victory.

At NSIA LUTH Cancer Centre, Ekpo disclosed that, “Everyday, we bear witness to these tales. With our state-of-the-art care and technology, we are committed to ensuring that more stories end in triumph, and fewer in despair.”

However, technology alone cannot beat cancer, the director affirmed, even as she disclosed that beating the disease requires community efforts, awareness, and preventive measures.

Themed: “Ride Against Prostate & Ovarian Cancer”, Ekpo said an event like this serves as a beacon of awareness, illuminating the importance of regular check-ups, early detection, and prompt treatment. “We often hear that ‘Knowledge is Power’. In the context of cancer, knowledge is not just power, it is a lifesaver. Knowing the signs, understanding the risks, and acting promptly can quite literally mean the difference between life and death.

“As we culminate our ride today, let us also carry forth a commitment. A commitment to spread awareness, to support those battling the disease, and to remember those we have lost. Let today be a testament to our collective spirit, our will to combat prostate and ovarian cancer head-on.”

In the same vein, a consultant clinical and radiation oncologist, Dr. Adedayo Joseph, urged Nigerians to lead a healthy lifestyle and go for checkups regularly, as early detection saves lives and reduces treatment costs.