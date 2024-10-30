Stakeholders have demanded the adoption of key green practices in schools across the country.

The demand was contained in a communique issued at the end of the Stakeholders Review and Validation Meetings on the Draft National Framework of the National Green Schools Project recently.

The communique was signed by the National Project Co-ordinator, National Green Schools Project, Unyime Robinson, Deputy Director, Federal Ministry Environment, Musa Yauri and representatives from the Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Environment, National Universities Commission.

Others were Universal Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Food Sufficiency, FCT Education Resource Centre, Nigeria Police Force Education Unit, Federal Department of Forestry, National Commission for Colleges of Education, school administrators, teachers, environmental experts, and civil society organizations.

The meetings were convened with the objective of reviewing, discussing, and validating the draft framework, which seeks to promote sustainability, environmental awareness, and green practices in schools across the country.

According to the communique, the meetings endorsed the inclusion of critical environmental initiatives such as establishment of orchards in school’s environment, waste management, renewable energy use, water conservation, and sustainable agricultural practices as part of the school activities through institutionalization of Green Clubs known as Green Schools Champions.

“It was resolved that teachers, school administrators, and relevant stakeholders will undergo capacity-building programs to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively implement the National Green Schools Project.

“The stakeholders acknowledged the importance of partnerships with the private sector, non-governmental organizations, and international development partners in mobilizing resources, sharing best practices, and scaling up the project for sustainability.

“A robust monitoring and evaluation framework will be established to track progress, assess the impact of the Green Schools Project, and ensure continuous improvement in environmental sustainability practices in schools.

“Stakeholders agreed that although they are existing environmental education in school’s curriculum in Nigeria, more needs to be done in the integration of environmental education into the existing school curriculum to foster a culture of sustainability among students. This will include the development of IECs materials on climate change, biodiversity, and eco-friendly practices.

“Schools will actively engage local communities in environmental sustainability activities to create broader awareness and participation in green initiatives at the grassroots level.

“The stakeholders expressed their commitment to the successful implementation of the National Green Schools Project and recognized the critical role it will play in fostering an environmentally conscious and responsible generation.

“With the validated framework of the Green Schools Project, the National Launch of the Project is therefore proposed for October, 29, 2024 subject for approval by respective authorities.”

The meetings commended all stakeholders especial the National Implementation Committee which has now been transformed to National Steering Committee for the Project as recommended in the framework for their active engagement and contributions throughout the stakeholder’s review and validation process and look forward to the positive transformation of our schools into hubs of environmental sustainability.

“The stakeholders commend the Federal Ministry of Environment, Department of Climate Change for the coordination role, the NGO Partner, African Centre for Environment, Agriculture & Rural Development and the internation partners, Zenaga Foundation and Sports For Future for providing the resources and piloting the implementation of Green Schools Project in Nigeria,” it added.