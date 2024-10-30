The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has successfully restored bulk power supply to Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and Gombe States.

The development comes after nine days of blackout in Northern Nigeria.

The company said electricity supply was restored to the affected states following the completion of repairs on the vandalised section of the 330kV Ugwuaji-Apir transmission line 1 as of 4:56pm on Wednesday evening.

TCN general manager (Public Affairs), Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Wednesday night, said with the restoration of the line, the Apir-Lafia 330kV transmission line 2 is now operational.

She, however, said restoration efforts were still continuing, with the TCN engineering team preparing to commence work on the second 330kV transmission line.

“All necessary materials for the repairs are on hand, and work will begin as soon as the site is secured for the safety of our personnel to the affected sections of the vandalized 330kV transmission line two,” TCN spokesperson stated.

According to her, teams of linesmen will, in the meantime, re-patrol the 330kV line 2 to ensure that no other sections are impacted as the repair works progress.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as our engineers work diligently to restore the 330kV transmission line 2. TCN recognises the importance of electricity in our daily lives and is committed to ensuring that this line is repaired swiftly, thereby increasing the bulk power to the affected area by the incident,” TCN stated.

Meanwhile, residents of Gombe in Gombe State have confirmed restoration of power supply to their homes following nine-day power outage in the North.

Our correspondent reports that on Wednesday night at about 10:16pm, power was restored in some parts of the state but lasted for a few minutes only.

The development comes after northern leaders, including governors and traditional rulers, had converged a meeting in Kaduna State on Monday to discuss the prolonged power outage and other challenges plaguing the region.

The federal government had pledged earlier to restore electricity in the northern part of the country within five days.

While this fleeting restoration of power offers a glimmer of hope, the people of Gombe await a more permanent solution to the power blackout.