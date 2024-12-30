Stakeholders have disagreed over the recent attack on Chevron pipelines in the Dibi-Olero-Abiteye Fields in Delta state‘s Warri North local government area.

While a Niger Delta Opinion leader and public affairs analyst, Sir Matthew ltsekure has described as outdated the destruction of oil production facilities to seek the attention of both government and international Oil Companies (lOCs) to one plight, the Delta state chairman of the Niger Delta Youth Movement (NDYM), Monoyo Edon, has urged Chevron Nigeria Limited, (CNL) and other international oil companies (IOCs) with operations in Itsekiriland to prioritise Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives for their host communities.

Itsekure made the observation over the weekend in Warri when reacting to the blowing up of the CNL pipelines around its operations‘ Dibi field area.

While saying the act was most appalling to resort to when decent alternatives that can earn you honour abound, he said the crippling model could only achieve one thing, backwardness.

He said the thinking has no place in any civilised society, especially now that the current government at the centre and our state dire need of every resource to meet the development of her citizens.

“I heard with rude shock about the result of the shredding of the twin fields‘ Dibi-Olero fields from operations and production of crude oil and gas.

“It ultimately leads to loss of revenue and reduces what Delta state will receive as allocation from FAAC since the higher production of crude oil and gas you contribute, the higher your share.

“It is doubtful if any goal outside evil can be achieved in the agitation journey, which is said to be responsible for this primitive option by the outlaws masquerading as freedom fighters.

“It is therefore expedient for government at all levels through the security agencies to bring these marauders to book sparing no effort and make an example out of them to deter future occurrence“, ltsekure stated.

However, Edon described Chevron’s approach to engagement with Itsekiri communities over the years as more of a public relations (PR) effort than genuine CSR.

“PR cannot take the place of CSR. The neglect of the Itsekiri people’s welfare in the Dibi-Olero-Abiteye area is a longstanding issue,” Edon asserted.

Edon accused Chevron of failing to honour its commitments to the host communities and instead dealing with a few community leaders who, he claims, are complicit in exploiting the people.

He highlighted that basic amenities, such as hospitals and other infrastructure, have not been provided in the communities.

The NDYM chairman called on Chevron and other IOCs in Itsekiri communities to fulfil their promises and engage directly with the community rather than working through a small group of leaders.

The Niger Delta Liberation Movement recently claimed responsibility for the destruction of Chevron’s pipeline in the Dibi-Olero-Abiteye Fields.