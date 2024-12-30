The recent revelation by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) that domestic airlines recorded 5,225 flight delays and 190 cancellations in just two months paints a disturbing picture of an industry in crisis.

These statistics, representing nearly half of the 10,804 flights operated between September and October 2024, are not mere numbers – they represent countless disrupted business meetings, missed family events, and economic losses that ripple through our national economy. The frequency of these disruptions raises fundamental questions about the state of our aviation industry and the effectiveness of current regulatory frameworks.

When an industry tasked with moving people efficiently becomes characterised by inefficiency, it demands more than just regulatory warnings. The NCAA’s threat of sanctions, while necessary, addresses only the symptoms of a deeper malaise afflicting our aviation sector.

The fact that September alone saw 2,434 delays out of 5,291 flights, followed by an even worse October with 2,791 delays out of 5,513 flights, suggests a systemic problem that requires comprehensive solutions.

In our view, these statistics reveal a troubling trend of deteriorating service quality that cannot be dismissed as mere operational challenges.

The position taken by Air Peace Chairman, Dr. Allen Onyema, that most delays and cancellations are beyond airlines’ control, while containing elements of truth, cannot become a blanket excuse for poor service delivery. Yes, Nigerian airlines face unique challenges – from infrastructure limitations to operational constraints – but these challenges should drive innovation in service delivery rather than resignation to mediocrity.

The argument of “force majeure” must not become a convenient shield behind which airlines hide their operational inefficiencies.

The NCAA’s directive for airlines to trim their schedules and improve communication with passengers is a step in the right direction, but it must be part of a broader reform agenda.

The new Consumer Protection Regulations of 2023 must be enforced with unwavering commitment. When passengers are promised compensation within two weeks, that timeline must be sacred.

When alternative travel arrangements are required, they must be provided promptly and efficiently.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, the current situation where passengers are left stranded for hours without adequate information or compensation is simply unacceptable.

FAAN’s initiative to extend operations at sunset airports in Owerri and Enugu demonstrates that solutions are possible when there is institutional will. However, this measure alone cannot address the fundamental issues plaguing the sector. What we need is a comprehensive overhaul that addresses both infrastructural and operational challenges.

This should include modernising air traffic management systems, improving airport infrastructure, and enhancing operational efficiency across all aspects of aviation services.

The harmonisation period presents unique challenges for aviation, but weather conditions cannot become a perpetual excuse for poor service delivery. Airlines must invest in robust systems that can handle weather-related disruptions while maintaining reasonable service levels.

The experience of other countries operating in similar weather conditions shows that it is possible to maintain reliable air services even in challenging conditions. Nigerian airlines must learn from these international best practices and adapt them to our local context.

Moving forward, several immediate actions are necessary. First, airlines must be required to maintain realistic flight schedules that account for typical operational challenges. Second, a transparent system for tracking and reporting flight delays and cancellations should be accessible to the public.

Third, compensation mechanisms must be automated to eliminate the current bureaucratic hurdles passengers face when seeking redress. Fourth, there must be mandatory investment in passenger comfort facilities at airports to minimise the impact of unavoidable delays.

Pointedly, the NCAA must also move beyond threats to actual enforcement. When airlines consistently fail to meet basic service standards, the sanctions must be swift and substantial enough to drive change.

However, these sanctions must be balanced with incentives for airlines that maintain high service standards despite operational challenges. A carrot-and-stick approach that rewards excellence while punishing negligence would be more effective than punitive measures alone.

For their part, passengers need better protection, but they must also understand the complex nature of aviation operations. The call for passengers to refrain from attacking airline staff is valid – violence can never be the answer to service failures.

However, this understanding from passengers must be earned through better service delivery and transparent communication from airlines. Airlines must invest in modern communication systems that keep passengers informed in real-time about flight status changes.

The current situation also calls for a deeper examination of the industry’s structure. Are there too many airlines competing on routes that cannot sustain them? Should there be minimum operational requirements for airlines beyond the current technical and safety standards? These questions must be addressed as part of a comprehensive industry review.

As we approach 2025, Nigeria’s aviation sector stands at a crossroads. We can either continue with the current pattern of extensive delays and cancellations, or we can work toward a fundamental transformation of the industry. The choice is clear, but it requires commitment from all stakeholders – regulators, operators, and passengers alike.

Nigeria’s air travelers deserve better than an aviation industry where delays and cancellations are the norm rather than the exception. The NCAA must lead this change, not just through threats of sanctions, but through a comprehensive reform agenda that addresses the root causes of these persistent service failures.