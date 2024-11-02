Stakeholders and medical professionals have organised a cancer awareness campaign in Jalingo, Taraba State in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event was held from October 25 to 26.

The annual event was part of a global effort to raise awareness about breast cancer and promote early detection and treatment.

The campaign commenced with a series of lectures held at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo. Lectures were delivered by Radiation and Clinical Oncologist, Dr Ayuba Hannatu Usman, and Consultant Family Physician, Dr Kara Hamidu, alongside other health professionals.

During the panel discussion, Dr Ayuba underscored the significance of community engagement and comprehensive support for individuals living with breast cancer.

She emphasised that addressing the emotional, psychological and medical needs of patients is vital and reminded the audience that breast cancer affects both women and men.

A senior registrar in Histopathology at the National Hospital, Abuja, Dr Kwapmi Nicholas, highlighted the importance of specialist reviews and the molecular subtyping of cancer samples, stressing that understanding the biological variations in breast cancer is essential for personalised treatment approaches.

The event also featured an inspiring testimony from a cancer survivor, Pharm Hauwa Idris, who shared her personal journey and the importance of early detection and community support.

Idris urged the community to engage actively in breast cancer awareness efforts and to encourage prompt medical referrals.

The second day of the campaign featured a lively cancer awareness walk. Participants, dressed in pink, demonstrated their support by marching, jogging and dancing from the Ministry of Works to the Fhamas Cancer Foundation Office.

The walk brought together people of various ages and social backgrounds, all united in the fight against breast cancer. Their placards and T-shirts displayed powerful messages promoting awareness, early detection and support for those affected by breast cancer.