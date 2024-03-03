President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has charged lawmakers – both at the federal and state levels, to deliver on their mandates by ensuring quality representation in all ramifications.

According to him, Nigeria will attain greatness if those in the lawmaking arm of government justify their elections by delivering tangible projects that will further boost the education sector.

The move, he said, would complement the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and further spread the wave of development in the country.

Akpabio spoke yesterday at the 38th convocation ceremony of the Bayero University, Kano and conferment of honorary doctorate degrees on the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin and the President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

Akpabio, also commended Senator Jibrin and Dr. Adesina, for their commitment to the ideals of democracy, by positively impacting his community, delivering laudable projects and seeking positive change in the country, as well as the greater good of Nigeria.

He said; “I share a deep passion for the development of the education sector, recognising its fundamental role in societal progress and advancement. I, therefore, call upon all legislators in the National Assembly and State Assemblies to engage in healthy competition, striving to deliver tangible projects that will enhance the growth of the education sector.

“By doing so, we will contribute to the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the education sector.

“In the National Assembly, Senator Barau has proven himself to be an exceptional politician, with a remarkable ability to unite and achieve results. He has tirelessly worked to improve the lives of his constituents and advocate for positive change in our nation. His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and progress serves as an inspiration to our nation in general and the National Assembly in particular.”