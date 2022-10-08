Stakeholders in the education sector have advised teachers to bring ideology that would change the world and to engage in continuous improvement to optimally deliver to their students.

The chief executive officer, Teach for Nigeria, Folawe Omikunle, gave the advice during the four day Virtual Educators Conference organised by Emerald Edu Concept and Services with the theme, “Beyond the Classroom.”

Folawe said the teaching environment had become engaging and demanding in many ways, therefore educators are challenged to take learning beyond the four walls of the classroom. Folawe noted that teachers are expected to have a clear vision in order to lead the change in the classroom and beyond.

“To lead the change, teachers must have a clear vision, be bold and fearless, recognize the power of community and understand that social challenges are systemic”.

In a related development, the Maltina Teacher of the year 2020, Nigeria, Bunmi Anani, has highlighted practical steps to proving and improving teaching learning beyond the classroom.

According to her, teachers are co-creators of learners, adding that beyond the classroom entails bringing the world into the classroom and taking the classroom into the world.

She said, “Your classroom is not only about you, but also about your learners and their community at large. You can’t expect to build a nation when you haven’t built yourself.”

She added that teachers need to be conscious of what is happening in their immediate environment and beyond.

Also speaking, Keisha Thorpe, Global Teacher prize winner 2021, said teachers are nation builders and their contributions can never be overestimated.

Speaking on the topic: “The nation builder: leading the change beyond the classroom,” Keisha stressed that teachers who are an agent of change must possess the character of empathy.

The convener of the program and the executive director of the organization, Odusanya Olalekan Adeola in an interview mentioned that the theme was needed at this time as education is transforming daily and the trends could not afford teachers to restrict teaching and learning to the classroom.