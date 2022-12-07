The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub has charged stakeholders in the urban development sector to come up with inclusive and sustainable policy document that would spur urban and settlement development in Nigeria.

The minister made this call yesterday, at the national validation workshop on the revised 2012 national urban development policy held in Abuja.

He reveled that from his personal assessment and the briefing he has received showed that the 2012 policy did not deliver adequately on its goals and objectives, adding that the reason for the unfortunate result of the past have been carefully identified and address in the fresh attempt.

The minister who was presented by TPL Dinmaye Olasunkarim, said that he is optimist and believe that we are on the path of to transforming Nigeria’s human settlements sector into a potent driver of overall national development, adding that Nigeria will be great again.

“As I mentioned earlier, the central interest of Federal Ministry Of Works and Housing is to use this workshop to perfect all necessary stakeholders engagements and obtain final feedback from all cherished and interest groups in this sub sector. I’m convinced that you will bring your various technical expertise and experience to bear in this all important validation effort.