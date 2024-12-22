Following the recent spike in tragedies occasioned by stampede in some parts of the country, the Ondo State government has issued crowd control guidelines across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The State government, through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, said the crowd control measures were a testament to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to fostering a secure environment for public gatherings in the state.

Ajulo stated that, “the guidelines, documented in Directive No. 01-1224, are aimed at regulating public gatherings and ensuring the protection of lives and property during events.”

According to him, “These directives are anchored in the powers vested in the Attorney General under Section 195 of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Sections 62 and 95 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Ondo State 2015, and Sections 2 and 4 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020.

“The guidelines prioritise public safety while respecting citizens’ constitutional rights to peaceful assembly.

“The directives also call for enhanced collaboration between event organisers, law enforcement agencies, and local government authorities.”

The Chief Law Officer of the State reiterated that these measures are designed to protect lives and property, urging full compliance from all parties involved.

Ajulo, however, advised the general public to familiarize themselves with the directives to avoid legal repercussions and contribute to a safer society.