Embattled UK-based Nigerian Pastor and founder of the defunct Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), Tobi Adegboyega, has stated that he will be more influential in Nigeria than he is UK.

LEADERSHIP recall that Adegboyega’s church was shut down after alleged £1.87 million fraud against the cleric and investigations into his lavish lifestyle.

The UK immigration upper tribunal also approved his deportation, though Adegboyega has maintained innocence, describing the allegation as baseless.

When asked if SPAC Nation was the only church facing such allegations in a preview of an upcoming Off The Record podcast edition, Adegboyega highlighted the success of SPAC Nation in the UK and Europe.

“We are the largest independent church in the UK and Europe right now,” he said.

He also expressed confidence in his legacy, stating that his absence would be greatly felt in London.

“If I am in Nigeria, I will be bigger than this, 10 times maybe. If I am in Paris, I will be happier. It’s holiday for me. London will miss me, so you better tell them, we still need this guy, nobody is close to us entertaining us,” he stated.