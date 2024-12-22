Civil Society Organisations have decried the worsening hunger crisis in Nigeria, leading to various deaths as a result of stampedes during palliative sharings.

The CSOs condemned what they termed the alarming state of hunger and desperation in Nigeria, emphasising the devastating impact of poor governance and an inadequate response to rising poverty levels.

A statement issued by the executive director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), head of Transparency International-Nigeria and Transparency Monitoring Group (TMG), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the government must do something urgently.

Reacting to the tragic stampedes that claimed dozens of lives across the country during food distribution events, Rafsanjani described the incidents as heartbreaking reflections of the severe hardship Nigerians are enduring.

“This is a clear indication that Nigerians are facing very difficult times under this administration,” he said,

“Unfortunately, the government appears detached from the realities on the ground and has failed to take the necessary steps to address a situation they helped to escalate. While these tragic incidents have been reported, many more may be occurring unnoticed as people are desperately hungry.”

“These incidents are avoidable but highlight the depth of hunger and deprivation in our society, The government must urgently adopt measures to address food insecurity, create jobs, and alleviate the suffering of the people,” Rafsanjani added.

He further stated that the escalating insecurity in the country had exacerbated this crisis, as many farmers are unable to cultivate crops due to persistent banditry and violence, leading to reduced agricultural production.

“The Tinubu administration must prioritise securing the nation and revitalising the agricultural sector. State and local governments must also play an active role in encouraging agricultural activities to curb rural-urban migration and reduce unemployment.

The CSOs urged federal and state governments to prioritize policies that tackle poverty and inequality while ensuring the safety and dignity of citizens during public aid and relief programs. The organisations also called for improved planning and coordination during such events to prevent further loss of life.

Rafsanjani noted that the tragic incidents serve as a stark reminder of the growing desperation among Nigerians and the urgent need for effective and compassionate governance to address the challenges facing the nation.