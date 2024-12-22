German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised an investigation after a car drove into crowds at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg, killing at least five people, including a nine-year-old child.

Police said the suspect entered the market through an entrance reserved for ambulances and other emergency vehicles while City officials said the attack has left more than 200 people injured.

The suspect, a 50-year-old Saudi psychiatrist, holds “Islamophobic” views, according to Germany’s interior minister.

A memorial for the families of those affected and emergency services has been held at Magdeburg Cathedral from 18:00 GMT (19:00 CET).Magdeburg hospital added an extra day for blood donations.

The university hospital in Magdeburg has joined up with the German Red Cross to hold an extra blood donation session on Monday, 23 December.

“In this challenging time, every blood donation counts!” the announcement on Facebook said, adding: “Thank you for your solidarity!”

In an earlier Facebook post, the hospital praised the “extraordinary dedication” of its staff. “Many of you responded immediately, providing support in the emergency department, the operating rooms, the wards, logistics, psychosocial assistance, or on-site as first responders.

“Your efforts saved lives and brought hope during a dark hour,” it read.

US President Joe Biden said his team has been “in close touch” with German officials following the attack in Magdeburg on Friday night.

“The US extends our deepest condolences to the people of Germany grieving the terrible attack,” he says in a statement.

“No community – and no family – should have to endure such a despicable and dark event, especially just days before a holiday of joy and peace,” the president added.