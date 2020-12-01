BY OLUSHOLA BELLO |

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc has reiterated its commitment to the nation’s economic development by fostering international trade.

This was disclosed at the recent Africa China Agent Proposition (ACAP) webinar, themed ‘Advancing Africa-China Trade Opportunities’.

Chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr Demola Sogunle, said that the organisation remained committed to facilitating trade activities for clients, even in the face of prevailing challenges.

Speaking on the launch of ACAP, Sogunle said: “Stanbic IBTC launched ACAP in May 2019 to boost trade transactions between Africa and Asia, especially China, and helped customers consummate the best business deals without having to travel to China.

“These were made possible through our parent company, Standard Bank Group, in collaboration with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).”

Asides growing the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Sogunle stressed that the Africa-China trade has potentials to create more jobs and reduce poverty.

He urged participants to take advantage of ACAP, which will give them the exclusive access to an array of exporters in China through an accredited agent, Zhejiang International Trading Supply Chain Co Limited, also known as Guamao.

Guamao is a China-based agent appointed by ICBC and Standard Bank to assist African importers execute trade seamlessly with China. Presently, Guamao has about 35,000 linked suppliers.

General manager of Guamao, Ralph Deng, described the firm as an expert in procuring all kinds of products, raw materials and goods, with no restrictions in terms of size or volume of imports.

He said that full responsibility will be taken to rectify any default on behalf of the client, and that assistance can be given in providing a Chinese government invitation letter and help with logistics arrangements if the customer intends to travel to China to see suppliers.

Head, Africa-China Trade, Standard Bank Group, Luthando Vuba, highlighted the benefits of ACAP as easy sourcing of suppliers and goods, seamless negotiations, guaranteed quality and logistics convenience, amongst others.

Speaking on the ease of making payments, head, Strategic Corporation China, Standard Bank Group, Sunny Gao, expressed availability of Letter of Credit (LCs), Bills or Telegraphic transfers, depending on the importer’s preference.

He said, “We issue Renminbi Letter of Credit (RMB LCs) to make payments for goods procured under ACAP which eradicates the need to source foreign currency, thereby resulting in faster transactional turnaround time.”