Standing C’ttees: Lawmakers Pass Vote Of Confidence On Abbas, Kalu

Some members of the House of Representatives cutting across the six geographical zones in the country, on Saturday, passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, over composition of the House Standing Committees.

The long-awaited list of the committees was announced at Thursday’s plenary by the Speaker Abbas.

The forum of the lawmakers led by the member representing Ideato North and South federal constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, includes; Jafaru Gambo (Bauchi), Sadiq Abdullahi (Kaduna), Anthony Adepoju (Oyo), Stainless Nwodo (Enugu), Ali Mustapha (Kaduna) and Patrick Umoh (AkwaI bom)

In a joint statement signed by Ugochinyere, who was named the Chairman of the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), the federal lawmakers said Abbas and Kalu did their best to navigate a very difficult task.

According to them, they said in an exercise like that not everyone will be happy and satisfied, however, the leadership in their actions fulfilled the promise of having a united House.