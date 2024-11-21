Following the loss of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, the party’s Senate Caucus and its state chairmen have expressed different views about how well the party has fared.

While the Senate caucus admitted that the outcome of the elections reflects a setback for the party, PDP state chairmen said the party’s fortunes are not dwindling.

The two major groups of the party spoke at different meetings yesterday in Abuja.

Rising from its meeting, the Senate caucus asserted that the party’s identity transcends its acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, or the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking to journalists after a two-hour closed-door meeting, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), emphasised the need for the PDP to focus on strengthening its structure and preparing for future electoral challenges.

“The PDP is not just about Damagum or Wike; the PDP is about its members. We are working tirelessly to ensure that the party returns to its winning ways,” Moro said.

Reflecting on the party’s recent setbacks in gubernatorial elections, Moro acknowledged the challenges but maintained optimism about the PDP’s ability to bounce back.

He stated, “We discussed the life of our party, particularly in the context of recent electoral losses. While it is painful to lose, every failure is a lesson for future success.

“Our efforts are now geared towards ensuring PDP does not face such setbacks again, especially in states like Osun where we currently hold government.”

Moro also criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission over its handling of elections, calling for reforms to restore credibility in the electoral process.

The caucus downplayed the significance of Wike’s perceived alignment with the ruling All Progressives Congress, describing it as a temporary distraction.

He further reiterated the PDP’s commitment to reclaiming lost mandates, citing the party’s determination to fight for justice in states like Edo, where he alleged the party’s mandate was “stolen.”

Despite recent challenges, Moro expressed confidence in the PDP’s resilience, describing it as a “brand” with a legacy of overcoming setbacks.

Meanwhile, the interim chairman of PDP Chairmen Forum, Austin Nwachukwu, who is also Imo State, said the fortunes of the party are not dwindling in spite of the party’s defeat in Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

He stated this after state chairmen met with the National Working Committee of PDP at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking on the concern over the party’s poor outing in Edo and Ondo States, “You know the elections that the ruling party conduct now, you know what they do. We want to clear that erroneous impressions that the fortunes of the party are diminishing each day, it is not. It is looking stronger into the new dispensation.

“What you may call a crisis in the party is just cosmetic. They are doing their work, they are all intact. You can see all of them in the meeting. So I don’t see where the crisis you are talking about is coming from. Social media hype, is that where the problems in the party are being discussed?

“We are here today, we didn’t see anybody coming to accuse the NWC of anything or that this is the issue that we should look at,” he said.

Nwachukwu said their meeting with the NWC was not to pass a confidence vote on them but to familiarise themselves with new leadership.

He also said the meeting didn’t discuss the National Executive Committee (NEC) scheduled to be held on November 28.

Speaking also, national chairman of PDP, Ambassador Illiya Damagum, corroborated that the meeting was not about the anticipated NEC meeting.

Stressing that it was to familiarise with the chairmen, most of whom were recently elected into office.

He said, “It (meeting) has nothing to do, like has been insinuated in the social media, about NEC or something of that nature. You can read it. I have not met any of you chairmen, from the time you were invited until in this hall, if I am right. So for the record, I want to set the record straight. There is no such issue.

“Issues of NEC are entirely within the purview of NWC and the chairman. So we are not calling the chairmen here to maybe insinuate anything. So just for the record, it is a normal interactive session to welcome the new chairmen that have just joined us and also to know ourselves and to further discuss the ongoing Zonal Congresses.

As you know there are already forms for the Zonal Congresses,” he said.