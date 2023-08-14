Stefflon Don Shines With BNXN In New Single ‘What’s Poppin’

Following her electrifying performance on the iconic Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, Stefflon Don, the British rap sensation and MOBO-award winner, joins forces with renowned Nigerian superstar BNXN (formerly known as Buju) in their alluring new single titled “What’s Poppin.”

After an impressive string of collaborations with artists such as Brazilian sensation Ludmilla, New York’s rap icon Jim Jones, ‘What’s Poppin’ emerges as the latest track from Stefflon Don’s upcoming debut album, Island 54. Produced by the acclaimed AJ Productions, known for crafting hits for Davido, Jay1, and KSI.

The single seamlessly blends Afro-R&B, showcasing the velvety and sensuous facets of Stefflon’s vocal prowess. BNXN, the maestro of West African hits, adds his distinctive tone to create a summertime anthem. A week-long teaser on TikTok garnered remarkable attention, resulting in a staggering 50,000 user-generated creations in just 48 hours.

In the visually captivating music video, skillfully directed by frequent collaborator Lux London, both artists grace the club scene with their signature style. Notable appearances by Krept & Konan, K-Trap, Ivorian Doll, and others add to the star-studded atmosphere. The narrative follows Stefflon Don’s entrance, catching the eye of BNXN, leading to a celebratory fusion set against the backdrop of a warm tropical beat and the captivating vocals of the Lagos-based artist.

Stefflon Don’s ever-growing reputation as one of the globe’s most versatile and indispensable voices is further solidified with each new release. In the past year alone, she unleashed a series of acclaimed singles, including the hard-hitting drill anthem “Dem Dead,” the irresistible “Clockwork” featuring Dancehall royalty Spice, and the soulful “The One.”

As ‘What’s Poppin?’ spreads its scintillating vibes, it becomes increasingly clear that Stefflon Don and BNXN have delivered an irresistible collaboration that will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the music landscape.