The coalition of Youth and Student groups in Nigeria have urged the presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Prof. Christopher Imumolen to step down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The president of the group, Comrade Kalifa Abbas, in a statement yesterday, said the aim is to help increase Tinubu’s chances of winning the presidential elections.

He said, “Sir, we have keenly followed your well placed aspirations of seeking to become Nigeria’s next president, and we must admit that we admire your vision and courage in wanting to change the old narrative of uninspiring leadership that has since frustrated our country’s genuine desire to fulfill it’s much vaunted potentials.

“We salute the astuteness, bravery and altruism that has gone into this much expressed vision, and are even more convinced that you will be of immense value to the country and the generality of it’s long-suffering citizens if you indeed actualise your ambition of climbing an office as exalted as the one you earnestly seek.

“Since what you seek is one of a selfless nature that is targeted at ushering in a leadership that will rekindle hope and engender mutual understanding and cooperation for a better and progressive Nigeria, we are constrained to make a demand on you that we know aligns with this very objective.”

The group said His Excellency, Tinubu is a father that is a visioner, mentor and pragmatic leader and is capable to not only unite and offer this country leadership that all Nigerians would be proud of, but who has the political machinery, sagacity and experience to deliver the goods as far as democratic dividends is concerned.

“As the only youth in the presidential race, with a growing support base, you are an asset that can prove invaluable to the genuine quest of Tinubu, a man that has done a lot to advance the country’s democratic experience since the advent of the 4th Republic in 1999.

“It is in the realisation of this that we wish to plead to your conscience to support the candidacy of Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu,” it added.