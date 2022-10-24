As the flood disaster which claimed lives, several houses and farmlands continues to recede, residents of Yobe State are narrating the impact of the tragedy on their lives and means of livelihood, especially the long duration of journey and increase in transport fare.

In Yobe, flood devastated over 31, 000 households, while over 10 road networks linking parts of the state with neighbouring states and the country of Niger Republic including five in Jakusko to Gashua local government road. Two in Tarmuwa to Bursari local government and two in Gulani and the Katarko bridge of Gujba local government area among others, were disconnected forcing people to take the longest route with consequential addition to transport fare.

A driver in Damaturu Motor Park, Zubairu Manu said the flood apart from destruction has also created untold hardship to the motorists as a journey of two hours increases to nine to ten hours.

Manu said the transport fare has also witnessed an increase of over 450%, while the routine conveyance of food among other livestock for daily use was stuck to a stand still.

“Before the disaster, it took a driver a maximum of two hours from Damaturu to Geidam, but now one has to follow through Shuwarin in Jigawa State or Gaya in Kano.

“Other times we must reach the Kano metropolis before taking Hadeja through Nguru, Gashu’a then Geidam. From Damaturu to Kano is a journey of more than four hours, then Nguru, Gashu’a and another five to six hours, a very nasty experience indeed.

“You see before the flood, we charged passengers the sum of N1, 600 at most, but now because of the long nature of the journey, we charge them the sum of N6, 500 from Damaturu to Geidam, a very disturbing situation,” Manu added.

A passenger, Abubakar Musa, who traveled during the period said, “The experience was not only nasty but disturbing with people especially women and children being the most vulnerable.

“Alhamdulillah the situation is gradually improving but I must tell you that food items among other means of livelihood are not yet transportable. There is a need for government at all levels to prioritise repair and construction of all roads and bridges washed away by the flood disaster.”

The Yobe State commissioner for Works, Engr. Umar Walili Duddaye, said the government has since reconstructed the Katarko bridge, which links the southern part of the state destroyed by the flood, while the remaining roads and bridges especially those at the northern part of the state will be reconstructed as soon as the flooded water recedes.