Stop Intimidating Fubara, Ex-PANDEF Spokesman Tells Wike

A former national publicity secretary of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, has called on the immediate-past Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to stop intimidating his successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, Sara-Igbe accused Wike of acting as if he was still the chief executive officer of the State.

The former PANDEF official said: “I will appeal to former Governor Wike to leave the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, alone to govern the state. What we saw two days ago was shameful; he did not follow protocol.