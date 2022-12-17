Political pressure and civil society groups in Kogi are up in arms over the EFCC’s arrest of Ali Bello, a nephew of the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, for alleged money laundering.

The state government, through its information commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo on Thursday accused the EFCC of harassment and intimidation.

Political groups loyal to the state government and the ruling APC are now joining in the condemnation of the EFCC over the arrest and arraignment of the governor’s nephew, sending an SOS to President Muhammadu Buhari in the process.

The Kogi Network for Emancipation and Transparency (KNET) yesterday appealed to President Buhari to call the leadership of the EFCC to order.

A statement issued by the group’s executive director, Mr. Musa Opadotun, in Lokoja, yesterday stated that the call became imperative if the current government must sustain its fight against corruption.

Opadotun, in the statement, specifically drew the attention of President Buhari to the attitude of the operatives of the commission whom he accused of persecuting Governor Bello.

“The call is pertinent because we have observed a certain pattern whereby some elements have decided to use the esteemed organisation to rubbish and malign the person and the office of Governor Yahaya Bello,” Opadotun wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group claimed that on many occasions, the EFCC tried and failed to link Bello or any official of his government to any form of corruption but had not relented.

According to the group, the pattern of persecution of the governor began when he (Bello) decided to contest the presidency.

“We are worried because we feel that the fight against corruption was one of the key campaign promises of Mr. President but this is being eroded by the officials of the EFCC,” he said.