Strap Your Child In A Child Restraint

A fortnight ago, I told you how much I love and cherish my sons as well as how much their safety, especially in a vehicle, is a priority to me. Like I told you, I have three sons who have all grown to become men although the last is still a couple of months to reach that height. What this means is that my concern is no longer on getting the appropriate child restraints as recommended but ensuring that they buckle up always.

If your own children are yet to become adults, then you should in the words of my learned colleagues, take judicial notice of this piece of seat belt with focus on child restraints. Last week, I shared with you the objectives for seatbelt in vehicles. I told you that seatbelts are a secondary safety device with several objectives.

One of its objectives is preventing ejection from the vehicle in the event of an impact. Another is reducing the risk of contact with the interior of the vehicle or reducing the speed of such impacts .It also includes providing a distributed force to the wearer to give the necessary support in a crash as well as restraining the vehicle occupant before guiding them back into their seats.

When worn and fitted correctly according to studies, seatbelts save lives. Users of safety belts according to studies sustain approximately 35percent less ‘major-fatal’ grade injuries than did non-users. Other studies conclude that ‘drivers and front seat passengers who do not use seatbelts suffer almost the same percentage of head injuries as non-users in rear seats’. Therefore, use of seatbelt by rear seat passengers could not only reduce the likelihood and severity of injury to themselves, but also to drivers and/or front seat passengers.

Section 58 (3&4) of the National Road Traffic Regulations 2004, specifies the use of seat belts by all occupants in a vehicle including the use of child seat or restraint. However, many of us as parents or guardians rarely bother about the safety of our children. We forget that the safest way to carry a child and to protect that child is to use a child seat that is suitable for their weight and size? We also forget that even in a minor crash, an unrestrained child would be thrown from the car through one of the windows?

As a parent, do you know that in a crash at just 30mph, an unrestrained child would be thrown forward with a force 30 to 60 times their body weight? They would be thrown inside the vehicle, injuring themselves and quite seriously injuring (or even killing) other people inside the vehicle. They are also likely to be ejected from the car