Street Soccer Championship Return In Lagos

Rising from its inaugural meeting, the Lagos Street Soccer Committee has commenced plans to kick off the Street Soccer Championship in the State before the end of the year at a date to be announced soon.

Ably present in the meeting was Lagos State Football Association chairman Fuad Oki who was there to reiterate the mission of the new FA board to reposition football in Lagos State.

“I am here to reaffirm the commitment of Lagos State FA and in extension the Lagos State government’s unwavering desire to engage youths through football.

“Talents abound across the State but we must provide an enabling environment for them to thrive. This is in line with the position of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Lagos state government.

The chairman of Lagos Street Soccer Championship Bolaji Yusuf also corroborates the roadmap of Lagos FA and expresses his desire to set the ball rolling.

“Today’s meeting is important in the anal stage of the committee as we were able to activate the process of how to bring back the glamorous Street Soccer Championship in Lagos state.