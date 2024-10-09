Recently, the tripartite stakeholders of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) converged on Abuja as part of the broad vision of the new management for a consistent wide engagement with the Fund’s critical stakeholders aimed to align with the changing demands in the world of work. The event, whose theme was “Strengthening Stakeholder Engagement in NSITF” pulled together hundreds of captains of industries who are enrollees of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme in the Abuja region, the LEADERSHIP of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association(NECA), leaders of the nation’s two labour centres- Nigeria

Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), government representatives as well as direct beneficiaries of the ECS and dependents of deceased enrollees. The event put together by the SERVICOM Department of the NSITF also had the National Coordinator of the Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM), Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, in attendance.

Recall that the articulated roadmap of the new leadership of the Fund termed “Strategic Priorities 2024-2027”, which is premised on five key pillars, has stakeholder engagement, strengthening governance and oversight through extensive monitoring and evaluation as the number one. In his keynote address at the event, therefore, the Managing Director of the NSITF, Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, expressed the commitment of his management to continued collaboration with the Fund’s stakeholders as a way to foster constructive engagements and harmonious relationship between the Fund and its stakeholders.

Highlighting the importance and benefits of the ECS to employers and employees, he noted the need for workplace safety and culture. Borrowing from the theme of this year’s Customer Service Week, Faleye

further reiterated the readiness of his leadership to take the Fund “above and beyond” in the delivery of its mandate, pledging to do more to ensure seamless access to the services of the Fund. He also pledged

commitment to transparency, drawing attention to the ongoing review of the Fund’s Service Charter and internal processes to make it easier for enrollees to access benefits. He summed up his address with an assurance that the informal sector would be given a measure of cover for an all-inclusive provision in the review of ECA 2010.

Speaking to reporters by the side-line of the forum, the Managing Director said, “What we want is a process that self-regulates, where the employees are also a check on the employer, asking the necessary questions about contributions to the NSITF in terms of compliance.

This is because at the end of the day, the employees will reap the benefits of the scheme, and that requires the employees’ vigilance in ensuring compliance by their employers. Enrollment into the scheme is the right of every employee by law.” He further stated that one of the reasons for the fund’s advocacy campaigns was to ensure that employers do not undercut the Fund by understating the salaries paid to employees, adding that the same manner employees take their pension seriously should also be the manner they take contributions to the NSITF seriously.

Also speaking at the event, the National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Nnenna Akajemeli, stated that brand enhancement, building of trust, and risk management form the pillars of stakeholder engagement. She advocated for maintaining strong relationships with the stakeholders through tailored communication, regular updates, and two-way feedback to resolve conflict.

Also contributing, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, emphasized the need for effective service delivery to alleviate the suffering of the Nigerian citizens, while the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Comrade Osifo, represented by the President of ASSBIFI, Comrade Oluwole Olusoji, urged the NSITF to broaden its services to reach more workers. The Director General of Nigeria Employer Consultative Association NECA, Smart Oyerinde, underscored the need to enlarge the coverage of ECA 2010 to include benefits to old people, urging the Fund to improve its public sensitization and awareness of its mandate.

Taking questions from participants at the Forum, the Executive Director of Operations, Hon. Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay, expressed the need for continuous dialogue as a way to strengthen stakeholder engagement. There were also presentations from the heads of the service departments of the fund, including Musa Lateef (Compliance) and Barr. Nkiru Ogunaike(Claims and Compensation), Onyewuchi, Chika( Informal Sector) and Okeke Ijeoma (Health, Safety & Environment) – all echoing the need for the expansion of the coverage of the employee’s compensation to bring social benefits and lift the lots of the employees and employers.

The event’s peak featured live testimonies from the ECS beneficiaries in the Abuja region of the Fund, and awards were presented to fifty (50) Employers/Organizations for their steadfast contributions to the

ECS. The Executive Director of Finance, Adegoke Adedeji, the Executive Director of Administration, Prof. G.O.C Okenwa, and other staff members of the NSITF were also in attendance.

– Godson is the GM, Corporate Communications at NSITF