Ballon d’Or nominee and Atalanta of Italy hot striker, Ademola Lookman as well as Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface and 18 other invited players for the crucial AFCON 2025 qualifying double-header games against Libya have arrived at the team camp in Uyo in preparation for Friday’s first leg match. . .

Also amongst the early birds in camp were Captain William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Samuel Chukwueze and Benjamin Tanimu.

Others are Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye, Amas Obasogie , Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Taiwo Awoniyi, – Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Alhassan Yusuf and Ola Aina.

The team officially opened camp on Monday in Uyo as they prepare for their vital 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double-header against Libya.

The Eagles will host the Mediterranean Knights at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, 11th October, before flying to Benghazi to take on the Knights at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium, 19 kilometres away from Benghazi on Tuesday, 15th October.