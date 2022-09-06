National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency use his ‘fatherly intervention’ to resolve the lingering ASUU strike by personally brokering peace to enable students return to school.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, the newly elected president of NANs, Usman Barambu described as worrisome the lingering dispute between the university lecturers and the federal government, which had lasted for 204 days.

He said the incessant strikes have affected the academic calendar of public owned universities and had negatively impacted on the future of Nigerian students, as a four years programme now lasts for six years.

Reading a draft communiqué of his, Ayuba urged President Buhari to bring on board capable hands with experience and capacity to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

He appealed to the government to proffer workable solutions to address incessant clashes between farmers and herders across the country.

Comrade Ayuba called on the Ministry of Education to give priority attention to the sector in terms of budgetary allocation to meet the UNESCO standard and recommendation of setting aside 26 percent annual budget to education by developing countries.

The students also wanted lecturers involved in the business of sex for marks to desist from such nefarious activities, stressing that students would expose anyone found culpable.

NANS also announced Barambu of federal university, Dutse in Jigawa State as the duly elected president of the association.

NANS conducted its election recently and two factions emerged, one led by Barambu and other by Umar Farouk Lawal of Bayero University Kano with both claiming to be president.

Asefon said any other acclaimed president is not known by the students body.