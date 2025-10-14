The House of Representatives has resolved to intervene in the ongoing dispute between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This followed a motion raised on Tuesday by Hon. Sesi Whingan, member representing Badagry Federal Constituency of Lagos State during plenary.

Whingan said the intervention was aimed at finding a lasting solution to the crisis, which led ASUU to commence a two-week warning strike on Monday after the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the government.

The union’s demands included the conclusion of the renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement, payment of withheld salaries and arrears, sustainable funding, and the revitalisation of public universities.

ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, accused the government of failing to act on the report of the Yayale Ahmed-led committee set up in 2024 to renegotiate the 2009 agreement, saying the minister only acknowledged receipt months later.

In response, the Minister of Education directed university vice-chancellors to enforce the “No Work, No Pay” policy and keep records of lecturers who joined the strike.

The strike, the first nationwide action by ASUU in nearly three years, has already disrupted examinations in several universities.