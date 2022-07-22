The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has pledged to engage the management of AP Moller Terminal (APMT) to resolve issues with the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN).

The executive secretary, NSC, Mr Emmanuel Jime, made this known in a statement signed by Rakiya Dhikru-Yagboyaju, head, Public Relations, NSC.

Jime who paid an advocacy visit to Mr Adewale Adeyanju, the President General, MWUN, on Thursday promised to resolve the issue.

“I plead with you to give me sometime to achieve this,” Jime said.

Responding, Adeyanju commended the management of NSC for various efforts in the maritime industry.

Adeyanju expressed disappointment in the attitude of APMT management and poor retirement package to its employees.

He told Jime that the union would look into his request and described Jime as an ambassador of peace.

Also, the District chairman, APMT, Mr Tunde Balogun expressed displeasure over employment of foreign workers instead of Nigerians by the company.

Balogun decried the demotion of staff and employment of unqualified workers in order to accommodate expatriates in higher positions of the organisation.

He also bemoaned the discriminatory payment structure of the organisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union on July 20 shutdown operations at the APM Terminals in Apapa.

The MWUN is seeking to correct issues of poor welfare packages and anti-labour activities by the APMT management.