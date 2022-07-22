A leading automation and control solutions provider in Africa, Fuelmetrics Limited, has developed Gensys, a solution for tracking and managing consumption of fuel.

The company’s Head of Marketing, Folake Opanubi, explained that the Gensys solution was designed to help users easily identify gaps in fuel consumption and put in place adequate measures for system check.

“Fuel management and consumption is increasingly becoming an issue of concern in Nigeria. From the constant hike in prices to the shortage in power supply to mismanagement and pilferage within systems and organizations, households and enterprises are constantly complaining about how pocket draining this can be.

“Gensys, an offshoot of Fuelmetrics’ flagship product, Epump, has been specially built to empower facility and resident owners that make use of generator tanks to adequately monitor their fuel delivery and consumption process with ease,” the statement reads in part.

Explaining how the Gensys solution can be launched for use, the company said an Automatic Tank Gauge (ATG) will first be installed in the tank to take stock of available product.

“To launch the Gensys solution, an ATG (Automatic Tank Gauge) probe is installed in the tank to take stock of the available product, and a Console in the utility office for management.

“The system then captures the fuel storage volume and temperature in the tank in real-time and transmits to the cloud via the Console on site. Data collated is accessible anytime from anywhere on the web- based dashboard or through downloadable reports to ensure accurate information at the disposal of the customer.

“In addition, customers can order for fuel on the Gensys platform from credible fuel suppliers and have it delivered to them. They can track the price and delivery status of their order through real-time data, and get a detailed insight into their consumption process.

“The Gensys solution is indeed one of its kind as it offers clear cut transparency with fuel consumption which empowers customers to run their business with better efficiency,” the statement added.