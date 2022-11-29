Former Nigerian international, Celestine Babayaro, has been spotted in a lovely photo in company of his family members.

The former Chelsea left-back remains one of Nigeria’s finest defenders, having featured in 27 matches for the national team between 1995 and 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babayaro’s whereabouts have been unknown for several years amid concerns that he was chased by creditors after being declared bankrupt.

According to a report by Chronicle Live, it was gathered that ‘Cele’ had lived at an address on Laleham Road in Shepperton, Middlesex.

In 2011, his neighbours expressed fears that the former player was struggling and had fallen on hard times because the upkeep of his £475,000 property had slipped. A neighbour who lives on the same street as Babayaro said: “You can tell money’s difficult because the home used to be maintained really nicely, but now it’s a bit of a mess.

“You can see where the conservatory is starting to fall down, and the garden is completely overgrown. They came and asked to borrow my lawnmower, but I had to say no because the grass was too long and would have broken it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now 44-year-old, Babayaro was seen in a lovely photo shared by his brother, Emmanuel, who is equally an ex-international. To the delight of football fans, the former Newcastle United star looks radiant, suggesting he has survived the tough times.