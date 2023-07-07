Subsidy: Activist Harps On Urgent Need For Renewable Energy

Lagos-based filmmaker and climate justice advocate, Yeside Aminat Olasimbo, has said that there was urgent need for huge concentration on renewable energy sources in Nigeria.

In a statement on Thursday, the environmental activist said with the removal of petrol subsidy and its biting ripple effect on the pockets of Nigerians, there was a need to diversify the country’s energy sources through the integration of renewable energy mix.

She said massive investment in renewable energy by the Federal Government of Nigeria, which is one of the countries articulating climate action plans and net zero emission by 2050, will reduce the impacts of climate change, which include flooding, drought, displacements, poverty, hunger, amongst others.

Olasimbo said, “Nigeria, as the most populous country in Africa, and a major global oil producer, faces a critical energy challenge. Despite its abundant fossil fuel resources, the nation struggles with inadequate power supply. To address these issues and pave the way for a sustainable future, Nigeria must embrace renewable energy solutions.

“We need to diversify our energy by integrating renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and biomass. By reducing dependency on fossil fuel resources, Nigeria can enhance energy security and protect itself from the volatility of global energy markets.”

In line with her efforts to draw attention to the climate challenges affecting Nigeria, she reiterated the need to invest more in solar energy.