The chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. Sani Musa (Nigeria East), has asserted that removing the fuel subsidy has ended decades of systemic corruption.

In a statement he issued yesterday, Musa clarified that his previous comments regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s subsidy removal were misunderstood.

Titled “Clarifying My Stance on Subsidy Removal and Commitment to Addressing Citizens’ Concerns,” Musa expressed gratitude for the public engagement and concerns raised about his initial remarks on the subsidy removal.

“However, I would like to clarify my position, as my point seems to have been misinterpreted,” Musa stated.

“When I declared, ‘Removing the subsidy is the best thing that has happened to Nigeria,’ I did not intend to downplay our citizens’ economic challenges. Instead, my assertion is rooted in the reality that, for years, subsidy payments have enriched a select few at the nation’s expense.

“Hundreds of billions of naira, which should have been invested in critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare, have instead benefited a privileged minority, depriving over 230 million Nigerians of essential resources and opportunities.

“Removing the subsidy is a crucial step toward eliminating systemic corruption and reallocating resources where they are truly needed,” he explained.

Musa acknowledged that robust measures must support this transition to alleviate the impact on ordinary Nigerians.

“This includes strategic investments in social welfare programs, enhancements in security, and support for economic growth across all levels, which has been my primary focus.

“I am acutely aware of the pressing issues of insecurity that have plagued my Senatorial District and other areas of the country for many years. I will not remain silent on these matters, and I am committed to advocating for comprehensive strategies that address safety, economic empowerment, and equitable development,” he added.

Musa concluded, “Your concerns are valid, and I respect our community’s vigilance in holding leaders accountable. My commitment is to act in the best interest of my constituents and the underprivileged, striving toward a future where policies prioritise the well-being and security of all Nigerians.”